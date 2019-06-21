|
Robert J. Hurwitz
WORCESTER - With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Robert J. Hurwitz, formerly of Worcester, MA currently of Boca Raton, FL.
The funeral will be held Monday, June 24th, 1:00pm at Beth Israel Synagogue, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester. Burial will be at the B'nai Brith Cemetery , 55 St Johns Road, Worcester. Shiva will be held at The Beechwood Inn, Worcester, Monday and Tuesday evenings and will resume in Boca Raton FL. Further information will be provided during the funeral service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019