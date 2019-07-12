|
|
HURWITZ, Robert J. of Boca Raton, FL, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Colleague and Friend, entered into rest on June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Formerly of Worcester an?d Cotuit?, Massachusetts, he leaves behind his wife, Beverly A. Hurwitz, his children, Mark Hurwitz and his wife Martha of Barre, MA; Rachael (Rhonda) Hayon and her husband Daniel of Boca Raton, FL and Cheryl Lunder and her husband Michael of Swampscott, MA; his brother Arthur Hurwitz, of Ponte Vedre, FL, and his former wife, Reva Hurwitz of Delray Beach, FL.
Robert's greatest joy in life was his family and his love and commitment to everyone's welfare was unparalleled. He was the beloved son of the late Sidney and Sarah Hurwitz and a cherished grandfather and great grandfather to Rachel & Stephen Hurwitz, Davida Benedek, her husband Shimon and their daughter Celia (Cece), and Scott and Joshua Lunder. He was stepfather to Mark Elkind, Susan Elkind Smith, her husband Eddie and their daughter Ashley. He adored and was greatly loved in return by his numerous cousins, nephews and nieces and their children.
After graduating from Syracuse and Boston Universities, Robert worked for the IRS before establishing Hurwitz, Aliber & Associates in Worcester, MA. He earned the respect of clients, partners & staff as CPA extraordinaire and entrepreneur in MA and FL. He served as adjunct professor at Clark University, and sat on many boards, including Wainwright Bank and Mechanics Bank. Bob was an active member of Jewish Federation, AICPA, Probus, Masons and past recipient of the Jewish Educational Center of Boca Raton "Man of the Year."
His great sense of humor, intellectual curiosity, and warm, friendly nature created a wide circle of friends in Worcester, on the Cape, and in Florida. He never hesitated to initiate a conversation with a stranger and was often the glue that brought people together. Robert was always passionate about automobiles both modern and antique. He was always willing to go an extra mile to help someone and took great joy in simple things - religion, the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, or a delicious dessert. The wonderful memories that he created will help fill the empty space that is left in our hearts by his passing.
"We couldn't loved him any more, we only wish we could have loved him longer"
Services and burial were recently held. Donations in his memory can be made to Yeshiva Achei Tmimim Worcester, MA or JEC
Boca Raton, FL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019