Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church St.
Spencer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jandrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jandrow Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jandrow Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Jandrow, Jr.

SPENCER - Robert F. Jandrow, Jr., 94, formerly of 53 Lincoln St., Spencer, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Worcester.

He leaves his sister Jean Ledoux of Novato, Calif., and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Theresa Lambert.

Bob was a clerk for the Dept. of Defense in New York City for 53 years, retiring in 2001.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Robert F. Jandrow, Sr. and Irene (Cournoyer) Jandrow and later graduated from the former Assumption Prep and Assumption College in Worcester. He then served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish. He enjoyed going to plays, the movies, out to eat, reading music and once played the violin.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

www.morinfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now