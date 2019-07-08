|
|
Robert F. Jandrow, Jr.
SPENCER - Robert F. Jandrow, Jr., 94, formerly of 53 Lincoln St., Spencer, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Worcester.
He leaves his sister Jean Ledoux of Novato, Calif., and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Theresa Lambert.
Bob was a clerk for the Dept. of Defense in New York City for 53 years, retiring in 2001.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Robert F. Jandrow, Sr. and Irene (Cournoyer) Jandrow and later graduated from the former Assumption Prep and Assumption College in Worcester. He then served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish. He enjoyed going to plays, the movies, out to eat, reading music and once played the violin.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
www.morinfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019