|
|
Robert I. Johnson, 82
Worcester - Robert I. Johnson, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center University Campus. He leaves his wife of 52 years- Janet (Lindquist) Johnson; a son Glenn Johnson; a grandson Robert F. Johnson; a daughter-in-law Jannet Jaramillo, and a brother-in-law Ronald Lindquist.
Bob was born in Worcester, son of the late Erik and Karin (Nelson) Johnson. He graduated from Commerce High School and The New England School of Accounting. He worked as a banker at Guaranty Bank, as a groundskeeper at All Faiths Cemetery, and at State Mutual Insurance Co. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served in the Air National Guard Reserve Unit 212.
Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in All Faiths Cemetery. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Trinity Lutheran Church 73 Lancaster St. Worcester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the s Project. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019