Robert Julien
1965 - 2020
Robert W. Julien, 55

WORCESTER/SOUTHBRIDGE - Robert W. Julien, 55, Hitchcock Road, died May 19, 2020.

He leaves his brother Scott Julien of Uxbridge.

He was born in Southbridge and was the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline (Lusignan) Julien.

Rob graduated from Southbridge High School in 1983 and attended Worcester State University. He served in the US Marines.

He worked for Maki Building Center and also was a self-employed carpenter.

Rob enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping.

A live broadcast of Rob's Memorial Service will be held at 7PM Thursday, June 4.

Belanger-Bullard Funeral home, 51 Marcy St. is directing arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
07:00 PM
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
Funeral services provided by
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
