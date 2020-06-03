Robert W. Julien, 55
WORCESTER/SOUTHBRIDGE - Robert W. Julien, 55, Hitchcock Road, died May 19, 2020.
He leaves his brother Scott Julien of Uxbridge.
He was born in Southbridge and was the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline (Lusignan) Julien.
Rob graduated from Southbridge High School in 1983 and attended Worcester State University. He served in the US Marines.
He worked for Maki Building Center and also was a self-employed carpenter.
Rob enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping.
A live broadcast of Rob's Memorial Service will be held at 7PM Thursday, June 4.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral home, 51 Marcy St. is directing arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
WORCESTER/SOUTHBRIDGE - Robert W. Julien, 55, Hitchcock Road, died May 19, 2020.
He leaves his brother Scott Julien of Uxbridge.
He was born in Southbridge and was the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline (Lusignan) Julien.
Rob graduated from Southbridge High School in 1983 and attended Worcester State University. He served in the US Marines.
He worked for Maki Building Center and also was a self-employed carpenter.
Rob enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping.
A live broadcast of Rob's Memorial Service will be held at 7PM Thursday, June 4.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral home, 51 Marcy St. is directing arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.