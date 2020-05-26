|
|
Robert S. (Dr. Koo-Koo) Kallio
WORCESTER - Robert S. (Dr. Koo-Koo) Kallio of Worcester passed peacefully on 20 May 2020 at St. Mary Health Care Center. Robert leaves his sister Andrea Morris of Manchester, NH. Robert was predeceased by his loving boxer, Katie who passed last month due to cancer, his brother Leo W. (Billy) Kallio, Jr. of Rockville, MD and his sister Judith Logan of Shrewsbury, MA.
Robert was born in Worcester son of the late Leo W. (Luxie) Kallio and Kathleen M. Kallio (Daley) and lived in Shrewsbury and Grafton all his life. He worked in the Mack Truck Industry and tractor maintenance for years before starting his own business. He was a member of Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, East Coast Roadsters, Ty-Rods, Boston Area Roadsters, National Street Rod Association (NSRA), Jaguar Association of New England (JANE), Jaguar Clubs of North America, Maynard Area Auto Club, Northeast Land Rover Club, North East Timing Organization, Marine Corps League (Worcester), and The American Legion. His loving niece, Brenda Morris of Worcester and nephew Herbie Morris of Virginia would like to thank St. Mary Health Care Center and Hospice of Western & Central Massachusetts for their loving care and support for Robert for over a year. During this difficult time of COVID-19, they never wavered and demonstrated what it means to be a health care professional. What an amazing group of caring and supportive agencies serving our family members.
Robert loved his boxers, antique automobiles, hot rods, his garages, and the ladies-in that order his entire life. His house selections were always based on the needs of his pets and the need for more garage space to hold his many toys and projects. Robert enjoyed cooking, eating good food, and spending most of his time driving to nowhere specific with one of his toys, going to car shows, building new hot rods or buying ones just to take apart to better understand how they were designed and how he could design or build a better one. He received numerous awards over the years for "First Place", "Best in Show" and "Furthest Driven" to name a few. In the 70's, he won 1st Place at the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Fall Nationals in Hershey, PA and he was proud of the fact that he never "trailered" one of his vehicles to an event. He would say, "They were built to be driven, not trailered!" It goes without saying, he never put antique plates on any of his vehicles. He would say, "No one is going to tell me when I can drive any of my vehicles!" He had a "need for speed". His motto was, "I work hard, so I earned the right to play as hard and long as I want"-and did he (in his younger days anyways). He was an active member and user of The Playboy Club (Presidential Key) from 1961 to 1991; did he have stories to tell. He was an avid fan of the New England sports teams and NASCAR, most events turned into an after-party in his younger days. His house parties were like no others; lots of food, live music, games, and anything you can think of to drink. A Federal judge, lawyers, and police officers (off duty of course) were in attendance in case someone called the cops-which actually happened ONCE in 1982. If Robert called you a friend, you could rest assured, that if you ever needed guidance (Dr. Koo-Koo guidance that is), a place to sleep, a car, or some help-you just needed to ask-if he didn't already figure it out.
He lived life the way he wanted and enjoyed it every step of the way. He had regrets along the way, some he owned and others he didn't control. His heart was broken twice during his life and mended by his many boxers over 60+ years. He had a dislike of anyone that was arrogant, pretentious, condescending or rude to other people. He gave anonymously to a lot of people and local charities; he'd read something in the paper about someone in need and he would do something to have a positive impact. He leaves an emptiness in our lives, though he will always be in our hearts.
Robert's funeral will be private per his wishes and interment will take place in North Carolina. At his insistence there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers and condolences, contributions can be made to The Boxer Rescue, PO Box 440, Grafton, MA 01519 a 501(c)3 Non-Profit serving New England or a "in the name of your pet".
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster, MA. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Robert.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020