Robert Joseph Kapurch, Sr., 81
Rochdale - Robert Joseph Kapurch Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 13, 2019, one month shy of his 82nd birthday.
He was born on August 14, 1937, to Ignatius and Dorothy (Adams) Kapurch in Worcester, MA. He was predeceased by both his parents and his older sister Doris. He leaves two brothers, Joseph and Gary; and a sister, June Bessette. He is also survived by his loving wife of 43 years Dianne, and their two daughters Leah Donna Kapurch and Gloria Mae Besse; and a son-in-law, Brian Besse.
He was known as Papa by grandchildren Eddy and Christa Besse, Autumn Dauksz, Marissa, Rosemarie, and Jonathan Sidlo, Ryker and Riley Martin. He leaves five children from a previous marriage, Robert J. Kapurch Jr., Pamela Rose, Karen Marie, Jason Michael, and Lisa Lynne. He leaves many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was educated in Worcester Schools, most notable Worcester Vocational Technical High School, and went on to become a master mechanic and foreman at Foley Engines Inc. of Worcester, where he worked for many years. He was an excellent provider and a good husband. He had a passion for old and antique cars, and we rode in many of them over the years. He enjoyed NASCAR and feeding his backyard birds daily. We will miss him.
There will be a private blessing of his ashes at a later date. Any donations in remembrance of his life may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, Inc.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
