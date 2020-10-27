Robert A. Kasprzak Sr., 76



Lakeland, Fl - Robert A. Kasprzak, Sr. passed away, October 18, 2020, at the Good Shepard Hospice House in Lakeland, Fl.



Robert leaves behind his wife Lizabeth of 52 years; 2 sons, Robert, Jr. and his wife Danielle of Leesburg, Va. and Michael and his wife Jessica of Webster, Ma; three beautiful grandchildren, Parker, Brooke and Logan; a sister Charlene Trace and her husband Ronald of Florida; a sister in law June Kasprzak of Massachusetts; a brother in law Vincent DeToma of Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends in Florida and in Massachusetts.



Robert is predeceased by his father and mother, Charles and Sophia Kasprzak; brother Charles Kasprzak; and sister Eleanor Hipson.



Robert was a USMC veteran and served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Veterans Club at Highland Fairways Community, was a volunteer member of the citizens patrol, and a member of The American Legion.



Robert retired in 2009 from CEA in West Boylston, Ma. Robert lived in Worcester, Ma. until 2016 where he then moved to his new home in Lakeland, Fl.



Robert loved his family and was very proud of his three beautiful grandchildren who called him "Pops". Memorial contributions can be made to:



Good Shepard Hospice



3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd.



Lakeland, Fl 33805





