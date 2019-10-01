Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kewley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kewley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kewley Obituary
Robert A. Kewley, 81

Auburn - Robert Anthony Kewley, 81, of Auburn, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Hospital University Campus.

Bob leaves his wife of 56 years, Judith M. (Williams) Kewley; his daughter, Deborah L. Croteau and her husband Joseph of Auburn; two grandchildren, Hannah and Haley Croteau; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers William, John and Lawrence Kewley.

Bob was born in Worcester to William and Mary (Hyland) Kewley, and lived in Auburn for more than 50 years. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

Bob worked on the maintenance crew for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for 32 years, retiring in 1995.

Bob was a member and Past Commander of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. He was a part-time bartender at the post and enjoyed being around all the members.

Bob idolized his two granddaughters. He enjoyed many Tuesday afternoons at Herbie's with Hannah meeting friends, playing Keno and sharing stories over a beer. He also made countless trips with Haley shopping in malls looking for her favorite things.

Bob loved taking Judy on trips to vacation destinations where a casino might be found nearby including Atlantic City, Las Vegas and more recently, Niagara Falls.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, October 4, from the funeral home with a Mass in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now