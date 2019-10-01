|
Robert A. Kewley, 81
Auburn - Robert Anthony Kewley, 81, of Auburn, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Hospital University Campus.
Bob leaves his wife of 56 years, Judith M. (Williams) Kewley; his daughter, Deborah L. Croteau and her husband Joseph of Auburn; two grandchildren, Hannah and Haley Croteau; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers William, John and Lawrence Kewley.
Bob was born in Worcester to William and Mary (Hyland) Kewley, and lived in Auburn for more than 50 years. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
Bob worked on the maintenance crew for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for 32 years, retiring in 1995.
Bob was a member and Past Commander of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. He was a part-time bartender at the post and enjoyed being around all the members.
Bob idolized his two granddaughters. He enjoyed many Tuesday afternoons at Herbie's with Hannah meeting friends, playing Keno and sharing stories over a beer. He also made countless trips with Haley shopping in malls looking for her favorite things.
Bob loved taking Judy on trips to vacation destinations where a casino might be found nearby including Atlantic City, Las Vegas and more recently, Niagara Falls.
Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, October 4, from the funeral home with a Mass in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019