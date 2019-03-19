|
|
Robert Edward Kilroy, 72
Silver Spring, MD - Robert Edward Kilroy, 72, recently of Silver Spring, MD, died on February 27, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He maintained his usual dignity, kindness and good spirits throughout his fight.
Bob was born in Boston to the late Thomas and Marion (Morrison) Kilroy. He was raised in Boston, Wollaston and Shrewsbury. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School and Suffolk University. He was a CPA. He worked for Harvard Management Company and State Street Bank.
Bob will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Elaine (Ushinski) Kilroy, their son Timothy and his wife Jaclyn, their sons Liam and Braden, of Washington, DC, son Jonathan and his wife Elena, their daughter Liliana of Auburn, MA. He is also mourned by his brother Thomas Kilroy of Albuquerque, NM, his sister Carol Keddy and her husband James of Dennis, MA, his sister-in-law Nancy Marlborough of Woodstock, CT, his brother-in-law Joseph Ushinski of Maryland, his closest friend of more than 60 years Donald Kelley and his wife Kathleen of Worcester, MA as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bob retired with his wife to Yarmouthport, MA, and wintered in Key West, FL, where he played beloved golf daily. They moved to Maryland to care for their grandson then grandsons whom he loved dearly.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11 AM, at Dino's Ristorante, 13 Lord Street, Worcester, MA.
Donations may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, NY, NY 10163-4777
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019