Dr. Robert D. Kirk
PRESCOTT, AZ - Dr. Robert D. Kirk, beloved boyfriend of Georgia Benyk of AZ and father to three children of his late wife, Grace Kirk, John, Robert and Neil Kirk and their families. Bob as he liked to be called, was a passionate, lively, compassionate, and full of life man who was loved by many. He helped many children learn to read with his renowned Self Correction Program, in Natick Public Schools, Mercy Center in Springfield and throughout MA. Bob was a Clinical Psychologist and MA Certified School Psychologist. His book, Make Mis-takes for Better Grades, is a self-help book to assist families help their children with reading problems, He received his Ed, D from UMass, Amherst, We love you Bob and all of us will miss you dearly. No service. Donations are accepted to After the Homestretch Horse Rescue in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020