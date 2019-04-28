|
Robert F. "BK" Kniskern, Jr., 59
HOLDEN - Robert F. "BK" Kniskern, Jr., 59 of Holden, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at UMass Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
BK was born in Worcester, a son of the late Robert F. and Elizabeth (Hicks) Kniskern, Sr. He grew up in Worcester and Millbury and later moved to Holden where he has lived ever since. BK was the owner and CEO of BK & Sons Asphalt and Paving, a family business that he so proudly worked alongside with his sons. He also was the co-owner with his wife Kim of BK's Miss Worcester Diner.
BK was a member of the Brown Square Civic Club, the President of the "100 MPH Crew" and KING of the Gypsies. He loved riding his motorcycle with his wife and his very close riding family who he loved unconditionally. BK enjoyed going to bike week especially when it was to Sturgis, Laconia or Daytona, country concerts, the casino, vacations to Myrtle Beach and Old Orchard Beach, and late-night neighborhood strolls with his beloved dog "Mia." BK was so proud of his children and grandchildren. His love for his grandchildren was like no other. He was the "Mush."
BK sadly leaves behind his amazing wife of 19 years, Kim Kniskern; three sons, Brian Kniskern and his fiancé Erica Gonsalves, Joseph Kniskern and his fiancé Kelly Hernandez all of Worcester and Michael Kniskern and his wife Kori of Barre; his daughter, Erikka Duval of Worcester; eight grandchildren, Bella, RJ, Mason, Brian, Levi, Kylee, Luna and Blake; his brother, Lenny Kniskern and his wife Deanna of North Carolina; four sisters, Brenda Salois and her husband Donald of Millbury, Patricia Perry and her husband Michael of Sutton, Sherry Villatico and her husband Rob and Lisa Kniskern all of Worcester; the mother of his four boys, Sheila (Quinn) Kniskern of Worcester; several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Robert J. "Bobby" Kniskern, Sr. who passed on July 15, 2017 and his sister, Susan Kniskern.
A Celebration of Life Service for BK will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A procession will follow to the Auburn Elks for a reception celebration. Burial will be held privately and at a later time. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a period of calling hours on Friday, May 3rd from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. To share your thoughts and memories of BK, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019