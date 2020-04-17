Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Robert LaBaire
Robert LaBaire


1936 - 2020
Robert LaBaire Obituary
Robert W. LaBaire, 83

SHREWSBURY - Robert W. LaBaire, 83 of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Northborough after contracting COVID-19.

Bob was born in Worcester, one of six children to the late Wilfred and Eileen (Keenan) LaBaire. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade, Class of 1955. Bob served his country during the Vietnam War for the United States Air Force from 1956-1960 before he was discharged. He worked as a tool machine maker and later an engineer for Reed Rolled Thread Dye Company and Reed-Rico Company for 50 years retiring in 2001. After retirement, Bob volunteered for the Fallon Clinic for 5 years and at the Christopher House for 20 years. He was a devoted member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury where he would serve coffee to the parishioners after Mass for eleven years. Bob loved vacationing with family. He would vacation for 2 weeks every summer at Old Orchard Beach, Maine for 18 years and later in the winters in Disney for 31 years. Bob was a generous man who helped many family and friends with anything and everything they ever needed. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sybil M. (Parker) LaBaire and their four children, Derrick LaBaire and his wife Holly of Shrewsbury, Darlene Dube and her husband Kyle of Shirley, MA, Brian LaBaire of Shrewsbury, and Barry LaBaire and his wife Karen of Uxbridge; nine grandchildren, Jessica Favreau and her husband Michael, Anthony LaBaire and his wife Cayla, David Phillips and his wife Kayla, Derek Phillips, Dianne Phillips, Laura Hoyt, Joshua Sherman, Adam Blair, Alex Blair, and Cassandra LaBaire; fourteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard LaBaire of Holden and William LaBaire and his wife Paula of South Carolina; two sisters, Winifred Parker and her husband Lawrence and Kathy Leary all of Millbury; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a grandson, Jason LaBaire who passed on May 5, 2019 and a brother, Dennis LaBaire.

Due to the current health crisis, Services for Bob will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Bob, please visit his personal guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
