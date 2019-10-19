|
Robert J. Labossiere, 81
WEST BOYLSTON - Robert J. Labossiere, 81, of West Boylston, died after a long illness Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center Harmony Village, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Worcester, son of Valmore and Ruth (Bogle) Labossiere, and has lived in West Boylston for the past 48 years.
Bob leaves his wife of 56 years, Catherine M. (Kennedy) Labossiere; two daughters, Lynn M. Stanovich and her husband Paul of Sterling, and Colleen M. Labossiere of Newton; two grandchildren, Catherine L.Stanovich of Brookline and Paul R. Stanovich Jr. of Sterling; his brother-in-law Michael Kennedy and his wife Tracy of Lexington, Va.; nieces, a nephew and grand nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and mother in-laws, Michael J. and Catherine V. (Gray) Kennedy; his brother and sister in-laws, Ronald M. and Virginia Kennedy Fortin.
Bob attended St. Stephen's High School and Assumption College in Worcester.
He was a cost accountant at the Jamesbury Co. in Worcester for 15 years. He then worked 18 years for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, retiring in 2001.
Bob enjoyed sports all his life. He coached girls' softball teams in West Boylston for many years.
He was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and college basketball. He attended countless sporting events involving his children and grandchildren.
With his wife and friends, Bob travelled extensively, including trips to Ireland, Italy and Aruba. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and took several vacations with them to Disney World, Cape Cod and Maine.
The Labossiere family wishes to thank the many loyal friends of Bob for their kindnesses to him during his long illness. They also wish to thank the staff at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center for their compassionate and skilled care of Bob.
Calling hours are Monday, October 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Tuesday, October 22, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston, St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Harmony Village Activity Fund for Entertainment, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019