Robert "Bob" Lamontagne
1964 - 2020
Robert R. "Bob" Lamontagne, 56

DOUGLAS - Robert R. "Bob" Lamontagne, 56, of Wallis Street, passed away Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford.

Bob was born Nov. 14, 1964 in Webster, the son of the late Paul E. Lamontagne, Sr and Marie J. (Peters) Lamontagne of Douglas. He was a lifelong resident of Douglas.

Bob enjoyed music, riding his four-wheeler, trips with his family and classic tv shows. He loved life and making people laugh. One of Bob's favorite things to do was to jokingly tease his family members. He was a collector of belt buckles, pens and hats. Bob was supported by Open Sky AFC and previously attended Beaumont Adult Day Health.

In addition to his mother Marie, Bob is survived by two brothers; Paul E. Lamontagne Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Uxbridge and David G. Lamontagne and his wife Roseanna of Douglas, three sisters; Mary J. Mundell and her husband Ernest Jr. and Diana M. Poudrier and her husband Brian Jr. both of Douglas, Lori A. Mathieu and her husband John of Foster, RI and was "Uncle Bob" to his many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, www.rmhc.org

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
