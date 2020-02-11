|
|
Robert A. Lancey, 90
SHREWSBURY - Robert A. Lancey, 90, of Shrewsbury, a retired insurance executive, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.
His wife, Helen Wheeler Lancey, died in 1999. He leaves three sons, Clifford S. Lancey of Ellijay, Georgia, Robert A. Lancey, Jr., of Norfolk, Virginia, and Christopher D. Lancey of Oxford, Massachusetts; one sister, Polly Mellin of Henniker, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was born in Gardner, Massachusetts, the son of Clifford S. and Louisa M. Lancey. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1947 and from Clark University in 1951.
While in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he served in the Mathematical Statistical Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and as a gunnery officer in the 43rd Bomb Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
He joined State Mutual Life Assurance Company in 1953, retiring as a Group Insurance Vice-President in 1988. He was active in the group health insurance industry and in health insurance planning, serving for 5 years on the Massachusetts Statewide Health Coordinating Council to which he was appointed by Governors King and Dukakis. He also served for 6 years as Chairman of the Health Insurance Advisory Committee of the Life Insurance Association of Massachusetts.
He was active as a committee member of the Trinity Episcopal Church Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop and coached the Trinity Episcopal Church boys Basketball team for 4 years. Bob also served as a member of the Clark University Alumni Association Executive Board, and for 20 years served as a Shrewsbury High School volunteer Senior Greeter. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, for many years taking his sons on an annual fishing trip to the Maine-Canadian border.
Calling hours will be held at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury from 1:00-3:00 pm on Saturday February 22, 2020. Burial services at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury will be at a date of the family's choice. It was Bob's wish that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made in his name to a charity or scholarship fund of the donor's choice. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.
brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020