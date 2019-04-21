|
Robert Girard Langer, 80
Thompson, CT/ Alva, FL - Robert Girard Langer, 80, passed away April 17, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Carol D. (Murray) Langer; one son, Jeffrey S. Langer and his wife Patricia of North Carolina, one daughter, Pamela J. Thompson and her husband Glenn of Voluntown, CT; 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Nicholas Langer, Sarah Lathrup, and Gregg Thompson.
Bob was born in Putnam, CT, son of the late Bernhardt and Cora Langer. He was predeceased by a daughter, Debra and a brother, Dr. Bernhardt Langer.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM in Zion Lutheran Church, 70 Main St., Oxford, followed by burial in Munyan Cemetery, East Putnam, CT.
Calling Hours will be Tuesday, April 23, from 4-6 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
Kindly omit flowers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019