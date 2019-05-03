Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lavigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lavigne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lavigne Obituary
Robert D. Lavigne, 75

HOLDEN - Robert D. Lavigne, 75, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 under the loving care of his wife and the compassionate caregivers at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Worcester on November 22, 1943, Bob was the son of the late Taylor and Madaline (Pierce) Lavigne. He was a graduate of Commerce High School and Becker Junior College both in Worcester and RCA Institute.

Bob and his wife, Ann had their home built in the Jefferson section of Holden in 1986, where they resided for the following 32 years. Together they owned and operated Bob's TV and Appliances in Worcester for 33 years. He honorably served his country in the Air Force Reserve from 1963 to 1969. He was a fun loving guy and made friends easily. Bob was good to those who knew him and will be sadly missed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ann M. (Strazie) Lavigne; a cousin, Jack Harwood and his wife, Donna of Worcester; and two nieces, Jennifer and Tara.

A memorial service honoring Bob's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now