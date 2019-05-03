|
Robert D. Lavigne, 75
HOLDEN - Robert D. Lavigne, 75, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 under the loving care of his wife and the compassionate caregivers at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Worcester on November 22, 1943, Bob was the son of the late Taylor and Madaline (Pierce) Lavigne. He was a graduate of Commerce High School and Becker Junior College both in Worcester and RCA Institute.
Bob and his wife, Ann had their home built in the Jefferson section of Holden in 1986, where they resided for the following 32 years. Together they owned and operated Bob's TV and Appliances in Worcester for 33 years. He honorably served his country in the Air Force Reserve from 1963 to 1969. He was a fun loving guy and made friends easily. Bob was good to those who knew him and will be sadly missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ann M. (Strazie) Lavigne; a cousin, Jack Harwood and his wife, Donna of Worcester; and two nieces, Jennifer and Tara.
A memorial service honoring Bob's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019