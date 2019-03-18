|
|
Dr. Robert A. Lebow, 74
Sturbridge - Dr. Robert A. Lebow, 74, of Fiske Hill Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge.
He leaves his wife of 38 years, Margaret A. (Orgas) Lebow; two sons, John S. Lebow and his wife Jill of Worcester and Matthew E. Lebow of Sutton; his daughter, Kathryn A. Lebow of Fiskdale; a brother, Fred Lebow and his wife Joanne; a sister, Ellen DeDomenico; two grandchildren, Payton A. Lebow and Ison A. Lebow; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Lebow was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY the son of Milton and Ida (Gitlin) Lebow.
Dr. Lebow was an alumnus of: Brooklyn Technical High School; SUNY Buffalo - BA '66; and SUNY Downstate Medical Center at Brooklyn - MD '77. He began his medical career with positions in Danbury, CT and Johnson City, TN, and then opened his private practice in Southbridge, MA in 1987 where he provided primary care medical services to the Southbridge and surrounding communities for 32 years.
Dr. Lebow held board certifications in both Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Certified Medical Director, Treasurer of the Worcester District Medical Society, and an affiliate instructor with the UMass College of Medicine. For many years he served as Chief of Internal Medicine at Harrington Memorial Hospital, as Town Physician for Southbridge and as the Medical Director for several area nursing homes. Dr. Lebow was recognized for his outstanding service many times during his career and received the Laureate Award as "Internist of the Year" in 2008 from the Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Physicians. He was published in medical journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Worcester Medicine, and the Southern Medical Journal and had several letters to the editor published by his beloved New York Times. Dr. Lebow was devoted to improving patient care and chaired the Health & Public Policy Committee of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Physicians and also served on the Massachusetts Medical Society's MassHealth Payment Policy Advisory Commission. Dr. Lebow retired in early 2019 but remained active in various organizations. He continued to help others even after his passing as a tissue donor to New England Donor Services.
Dr. Lebow "Bob" was a devoted family man, friend and neighbor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets on the shore of Big Alum Lake and at his home on Fiske Hill in Sturbridge. He was a Freemason and also participated in a local Jewish community group. Bob will be dearly missed by his family, friends, patients and colleagues.
Calling hours for Dr. Lebow will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 5-8pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Food Share, 79 Elm St., Southbridge, MA 01550 or Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. Please also consider becoming an organ donor if not one already.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019