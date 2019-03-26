|
Robert E. Lee
"The General"
Clinton - Robert E. Lee "The General" 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at River Terrace Healthcare following a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife Linda (Clark) Lee of Worcester; two children, Michael Lee and Heather Lee, both of Joplin, Missouri; his siblings, Carol A. Lee of Missouri; William R. Lee of Framingham; Richard J. Lee of Clinton; Bernadette Lee of New Jersey; and Donna Lee Smith of Texas; 4 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his sister Karen E. Lee.
Robert was born in Clinton to the late William & Mary Jane (Chouinard) Lee. He attended Clinton schools before enlisting to proudly serve our nation in the United States Navy. Robert was stationed aboard the USS Wiltsie and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal before being honorably discharged. He returned home safely and spent his career in the construction field, working as a laborer and roofer for several area contracting companies. He was a devoted fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and was happiest on a quiet day fishing the ponds and lakes throughout Worcester County. Private burial will be held in the Orion Baptist Church Cemetery in Orion, Alabama. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019