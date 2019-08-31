|
|
Robert T. Ling, Sr., 95
BOYLSTON - Robert T. Ling, Sr., 95 of Boylston, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Home.
Robert was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, a son of the ate James I. Ling and Emma (Gill) Ling. He moved to Manchester, New Hampshire as a young boy where he was a graduate of Central High School. Robert later received his master's degree in industrial engineering from Northeastern University. He was an industrial engineer for Stanley Works for numerous years before he retired. Robert served in the United States Navy during WWII and during his naval training he was in the recruit choir. He was a professional trumpet player, and a member of the Master Singers of Worcester, with whom he traveled to Europe and where he sang at a cathedral in Prague. He also played with various bands including Trinity Band, The Notables, and The Rib ticklers. Robert was also an active member of the First Congregational Church of Boylston. This is where he was a deacon, a member of the music committee, and for many years, sang in the choir. In his younger years, he was an avid skier, sports fan, baseball coach for his sons' teams and a huge animal lover.
Robert's beloved wife of 62 years, Phyllis A. (Plumpton) Ling passed away in 2003. He is survived by his son, Robert T. "Ted" Ling, Jr. of Brookfield; twin daughters, Joyce E. LeBlanc and her husband Joseph of Millbury and Sandra J. Johnson and her husband Robert of Boylston with whom he lived; a brother, Charles Ling and his wife Evelyn of Plano, TX; eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Ronald S. Ling and his wife Grace; two grandchildren, Sherry Chandonette and Robert L. Johnson.
A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10-11 am with his funeral service to immediately begin at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A Private Graveside Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 am in Pine Grove Cemetery, 625 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH. We would like to thank the Knollwood Nursing Home and the staff for their love and care towards our dad who became like family to us. The empathy that our dad showed towards the residents and the staff was remarkable. We will miss him more than any words can say. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: NEADY Cats Inc., P.O. Box 213 West Boylston, MA. 01583.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019