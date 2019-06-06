Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Robert Loy
Robert Edward Loy, 84

Worcester - Robert Edward Loy, 84, of Worcester, formerly of Wading River, Long Island, and Hudson, Florida, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019
