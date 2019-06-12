|
Robert L. Lunger, 93
Worcester - Robert L. Lunger, 93, of Worcester passed away on Saturday, June 8th in the Christopher House while surrounded by his family.
Mr. Lunger was born in East Liverpool, Ohio and was the son of the late Ruben L. and Leona (Mellinger) Lunger. He was a proud World War II veteran and served in the 30th Battalion of the United States Navy Seabees.
Bob is predeceased by his first wife, Rita (Masiello) Lunger and his second wife, Edith (Prentler) Lunger. Mr. Lunger is also predeceased by two great grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Harwood; a sister, Helen Melanson and four brothers, Paul Lunger, Richard Lunger, George Lunger and Homer Moore. He is survived by his three daughters, Carol McGrath and her partner, Edward Jakubiak of Worcester, Roberta Lavin and her husband, Thomas of Worcester and Robin Ide and her husband, Kevin of Dayville, CT; 6 grandchildren, Sean McGrath and his wife, Kim Schultz, Mark Lavin and his wife Jennifer, Megan Corrales and her husband Alex, Marisa Mitchell and her husband Michael, Melanie Ginese and Joseph Ginese and his wife Robyn; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Carol Hull of Sanford, NC; a brother Ronald Lunger and his wife, Barbara of Alachua, FL and many nephews and nieces.
When Bob was discharged from the United States Navy he met and married the love of his life, Rita Masiello. Mr. Lunger was a talented plasterer and worked for many years with J.S. Prunier and Sons. Before losing his eyesight, Bob was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping, reupholstering furniture and making stained glass. Bob was a "Jack of all trades" and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop's Honor Guard and enjoyed spending his winters in North Fort Meyers, FL.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Christopher House and the Jewish Healthcare Hospice Program for the exceptional support and care that was given to Bob.
A private funeral service and burial with military honors were held in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019