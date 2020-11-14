Robert J. Lydon, 83Clinton - Robert J. Lydon, 83, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Leominster on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He is survived by his sister Frances Fitzgerald, wife of the late Robert J. Fitzgerald, of Clinton; sister-in-law Karen Lydon of Westford; generations of nieces & nephews, notably: Denise McAuliffe & husband Dan of Sterling; Robert J. Fitzgerald, Jr. & wife Terry of Largo, FL; Patricia Flannagan of Sterling; Kevin M. Fitzgerald of Uxbridge; Maureen Hart & husband David of Lancaster; and Margaret Reardon & husband Dan of Wrentham; extended family and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his siblings Mary Morrissey, Thomas Lydon, and Edward Lydon, nieces Mary Catherine Wigandt and Jennifer Lydon, aunt & uncle Catherine & Thomas Feeney.Robert was born in Jamaica Plain to the late Thomas & Catherine (Kelly) Lydon. He graduated from Mission High School, Class of 1955 and achieved his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University, Class of 1959. Bob then enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army and was assigned to Headquarters at the United States Army Reception Station at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Following his honorable discharge from service, Bob began his lifelong career with Shaw's and Star Market Grocery Stores, with whom he worked for more than forty years before retiring from management. He was a man of great faith and member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. An avid candlepin bowler, Bob bowled in many leagues and won numerous tournaments throughout New England. He held a great interest and knowledge in everything sports and military and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casinos. Above all, he put family first in life, giving generously of himself as a devoted and loving brother and uncle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert J. Lydon to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at