Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
Robert Majewski


1941 - 2019
Robert Majewski Obituary
Robert J. Majewski

Clermont, FL - York, ME - Robert J. Majewski, 78, formerly of Princeton, MA passed away on Tues., October 8, 2019 as the result of metastatic melanoma of the liver.

Bob was born July 23, 1941 in Holden, MA, a son of the late Joseph and Mary M. (Kasprzck) Majewski.

A man of great integrity, humility and compassion, Bob was a humble man, who worked hard all of his life, and above all cherished his family. He will leave a deep footprint in everyone's hearts.

Bob was a graduate of Central New England College, Worcester, MA with a degree in Industrial Engineering as well as the School of Industrial Management at Worcester Polytechnical Institute, Worcester, MA. He was employed by Morgan Construction Company of Worcester, MA for 41 years, starting at the bottom and working his way up to management positions.

He loved all sports, particularly Boston sports, but golf was his passion in later years.

He never met a job he couldn't do. From his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens to the beautiful stone walls he built, to the two homes he and Dianne built together, he did it all. He was sometimes known as MacGyver.

With his best friend and wife of 60 years, Bob traveled the world after his retirement, including China, Ireland, Hungary as well as many other destinations.

He leaves behind his wife, Dianne B. (Erickson) Majewski; children Robyn L. Majewski of Worcester, MA, Tammy L. Poulin (Richard) of Hampton, NH, Terry A. Murphy of Auburn, NY and Robert J. Majewski II (Kelly) of Mooresville, NC; brother Paul D. Majewski (Heather) of Shrewsbury, MA; sister Nancy Rogers (Tony) of Fort Myers, FL; 8 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 extended family grandchildren and their children as well as many other family and friends. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Dunn and Carol Rogers.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, October 19th with a funeral service to begin at 1pm in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton, MA at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
