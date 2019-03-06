|
|
Robert W. Mandel, 85
Moultonborough, NH - Robert W Mandel from Moultonborough NH, formerly of Westboro MA passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on March 6, 2019 at Stonebridge of Burlington, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Brooklyn NY, the son of the late Jane and Charles Mandel.
He leaves behind his son John and wife Deb of Acton, his son William and husband Brian of Dublin CA and former wife Barbara (Frederick) Mandel. He also leaves behind his grandsons Brian, Jason and Jonathan, his sister Jane Erdmann of PA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Charles and sister Ruth.
Bob loved spending time at his lake home in NH with his family, swimming, fishing and sailing. He also enjoyed fast cars (especially his Austin Healey), making and flying model airplanes and landscaping the lake house.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Stonebridge of Burlington for all the wonderful care they provided to him over the past 5 years. And many thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for the care and compassion they provided him and his family in his final days.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours Saturday, March 9th from 2:30-4:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, with the funeral service following at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to () would be appreciated. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019