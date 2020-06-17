Robert Marchand
Millbury - Robert I. Marchand, 88, died on June 6, 2020 at his home in Boscawen. He was born in Millbury, MA January 23, 1932 where he lived most of his life until recently moving to Boscawen. He was the son of Israel Marchand and Allouise (Comptois) Marchand. He was the husband of Catherine (Kelly) Marchand, his wife of 69 years until her passing in November, 2019. Bob attended school in Millbury and went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and participated in dozens of funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. Bob then went on to serve on board the USS John S. McCain. Upon returning Bob worked as a herdsman on a dairy farm in Auburn, MA. He was then employed by Jamesbury Corporation from where he retired in 1995. Bob enjoyed gardening, was a skilled carpenter and master woodcarver among many other things. Most of all Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by two sons Robert J. Marchand and his wife Susan of Boscawen, NH and Jeffrey J. Marchand and his wife Mari of Worcester, MA. He also leaves behind his two granddaughters Renee J. Marchand of Farmington, NH and Danielle M. Marchand of Reno, NV, as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by a brother Howard Marchand and three sisters, Blanche Young, Marion Blanchard and Evelyn Foster. There will be no calling hours. Burial services will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for all their help. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.