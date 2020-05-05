|
|
Robert W. "Mouse" Markowski, 70
Millbury - Robert W. "Mouse" Markowski, 70, of Millbury, formerly of Worcester passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
He leaves two sons, Mark Markowski and his wife Brenda of Grafton and Michael Markowski and his wife Mindy of Davenport, FL., two grandchildren, Julia Markowski and Grace Markowski of Grafton; a sister, Mary Hinsley and her husband John of Cranston, RI., nieces Kim Auger and Shira Marcure, a nephew Denis Hinsley and aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward P. Markowski of Little Falls, NY., and a sister, Joanne Auger of Worcester. He was born and raised in Worcester, a son of the late Edward L. Markowski and Marion G. (Taylor) Markowski.
Mr. Markowski worked for Norton Co., / Saint Gobain in Worcester several years before he retired. Previously he worked at UMASS Hospital, Worcester. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the Eighth Army during the Vietnam War. Robert loved sports of all kinds. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with everyone and have a few beers with friends. He was very kind and giving and often gave everything he had to anyone who was in need. He made many friends throughout his life. He will be missed.
Due to current conditions a graveside service with military honors will be held for family in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A Mass in his honor will be held in a few months for family and friends.
HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester is assisting the family.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020