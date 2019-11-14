|
Robert G. Mason, 81
Princeton - Robert G. Mason, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Holden, the son of Robert B. and Ethel Louise (Johnson) Mason and lived all of his life in Princeton.
His wife and best friend of 52 years, Anne S. (Richardson) Mason, passed away in 2016. He is survived by his sons, Robert Mason, Jr. and his daughter, Paisley, and Russell "Rud" Mason and his wife, Julie and their children, Elijah, Judith and Thomas; his sister, Marilyn Smith and her husband, Don; his sisters-in-law, Mary Nash and Victoria Richardson; cherished nieces and nephew; and many cousins.
Bob or Bobby as he was called, built and owned the Post Office Place until the time of his death, and until 2011 he operated R.G. Mason Excavating with his son Rob. Prior to that business he operated Mason's Dairy for many years.
Bob was the seventh generation resident of the town of Princeton and proud that his grandchildren are the ninth generation. He was generous of his time, knowledge and machinery, helping with hayrides, moving small buildings with friends, helping to clean up the town and neighborhood after the epic ice storm and during the Blizzard of 1978 his front end loader helped keep the main roads open when the town plows couldn't.
With his wife Anne, he enjoyed travels to Jamaica and the Florida Keys, as well as trips to the casino. He was a frequent visitor to Cuttyhunk Island. He loved "touring" the back roads of New England. He loved hiking in the woods with his son or his grandkids. Often detailing the history of Princeton, his knowledge of the town was extraordinary. He was a regular for many years at the neighborhood poker group. He tended a productive vegetable and flower garden open for all to enjoy.
Bobby loved engaging with people, whether around the Brown House kitchen table, at social events, on hikes or just running into people at the Post Office. He was fortunate to have a large circle of friends who he regularly enjoyed getting together with after his wife passed.
A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at the First Congregational Church, 14 Mountain Road, Princeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Princeton Historical Society, P.O. Box 153, Princeton MA 01541, or Princeton Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 37, Princeton, MA 01541. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019