Robert E. Mathieu, 81
PELHAM - Robert E. Mathieu (81), Pelham, MA passed away, with both daughters by his side, on July 9, 2020 from heart complications that were irreparable. He would remind us; it is never goodbye but "later". Robert was born in Westfield, Mass on March 22, 1939. He was raised in Southbridge, MA by his grandmother Rosalie Mathieu after his mother passed at a very young age. Raised Catholic he attended and graduated Notre Dame High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Army from 1958-1961 serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.
Robert married Marlene Fredrick in 1961, who survives. They later divorced after twenty plus years. Robert is survived by his children Glenn Mathieu and spouse Jean of Northfield, MA; Karen Mathieu-Astley and spouse Phil of Newfane, VT, Donald Mathieu of Brooksville, FL, Richard Mathieu and spouse Robin, of Ashuelot, NH, Linda Mathieu and spouse Luke Phillips, of Winchester, NH. Twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Dorothy Ewell (companion), Priscilla Mitchell (cousin), Brimfield, MA, Glenn (Hank) Mathieu (cousin), Greenfield, MA and countless friends that he made over the years.
He is predeceased by his son Christopher Mathieu who was waiting for him at the gates of eternal life; Clarice Mathieu (mother), Rosalie & Marcel Mathieu (grandparents), Edmund "Fred" Mathieu, Rudolph Mathieu, Roger Mathieu, Beatrice Mathieu, Donald Mathieu, Mary Mathieu, and many friends predeceased before him. May they all reunite and watch over us.
The family will have a private service to be held in Saint George Cemetery, Southbridge, MA on August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A full life obituary can be found at http://www.kidderfuneralhome.com/pages/obits.html