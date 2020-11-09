1/1
Robert Maurais
Robert D. Maurais

Springvale - Robert D. Maurais, 88, of Springvale, formerly of North Berwick & Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was born in Worcester, MA on April 25, 1932 a son of the late Joseph A. and Fedora (Nadeau) Maurais. Raised in Worcester, he went on to attend trade school where he received his ASE Mechanic Certification.

He owned and operated PM Services in Worcester for many years. Later in life he drove school buses for AA Transportation in Shrewsbury, MA & YCCA in Sanford, ME before retiring in 2007.

Surviving family members include his wife of 64 years, Gloria C. (Manganello) Maurais of Sanford; children, Susan Nibi of York, Michael Vigeant and his spouse Debbie of Kittery, Robert J. Maurais and his spouse Randall of York, Marine Mayfield her spouse Kevin of Wells; brother, Alton Maurais and his wife Christa; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his children, Judy Barsamian, Lawrence Vigeant & Faith St Martin; siblings, Norman, Pauline & Richard all of Worcester MA.

All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. To view Robert's memorial website and sign his tribute wall please visit

www.RemickGendron.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
