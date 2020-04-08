|
Robert C. McConnell
WORCESTER - Robert C. McConnell died peacefully in Brentwood, NH on April 4, 2020 at the age of 88.
He is survived by his children Robert C. McConnell Jr. of Shrewsbury, MA, Mary McConnell-Meachen of Woodbury, CT, Liz McConnell of Brentwood, NH and Stephen McConnell of Worcester, MA. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances M. (Friend) McConnell in January 2017, his daughter Tricia McConnell, in December 2010 and his three siblings Kenneth, Margaret & Rosemarie.
He was the loving grandfather to Colleen, Erin, Mary & Bob McConnell; Sarah & Matthew Meachen; Rachael & Anna Heard; Scott, Melissa and Kelly McConnell; and Daniel Rydzewski. He also leaves behind great grandchildren; Sarah, Zachary, AnnaBell, Benjamin & Scarlette, close relatives and friends who cared deeply for him.
Bob was born on May 4, 1931 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Charles McConnell and Lillian (Pollier) McConnell. He graduated from St. John's High School and attended Clark University for 2 years before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served 2 years on active duty including assignments to the Marine Corps. He remained in the Naval Reserve for more than 20 years attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer and Hospital Corpsman before his retirement.
He married his high school sweetheart Frances in 1952. The couple spent their first 2 years of married life in Beaufort, S.C., where they welcomed their first child, Robert. After their return to Worcester he began work for the Broadway Restaurant and Zipp's Catering. He had a long career at Hersch Neckwear as New England Sales Manager and in retirement in 1985 began work at State Mutual Insurance Company. He very much enjoyed working for the company, sitting at the front reception desk and welcoming the employees to their work day and the general public with directions on where to get their questions answered. Upon retirement, he was recognized as an ambassador of goodwill and was awarded the Key to the City of Worcester.
He was a loving and devoted husband. His care and support for Frances never wavered during her long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Each of us can only hope to have someone care as much for us as Bob did for Frances. His daily visits to her at the Knollwood Nursing Center and his own Assisted Living at Briarwood allowed him the chance to share his compassion for any resident he thought needed attention and something to do in their day. He instituted Wednesday Wine and Cheese at the nursing home, where he would comment how much the residents loved the pink wine he bought for three bucks a bottle. At his assisted living, he hated the idea that people would go to bed so early, so he began a program the staff called 'At the Movies with Bob McConnell'. Any resident who wanted to stay up late could sit in the living room to watch a movie. His movie selections did require a certain oversight though – he soon learned any violence or dirty language would be rejected by the women in the audience. His aim was to please, so he adjusted accordingly, to make everyone happy. He was the kind of guy who was happiest with something to do and someone to share it with. His children and grandchildren benefitted from his love of being with them, whether to babysit, attend a function, a party or visit. He cared deeply for, encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren throughout his life. His pride in their accomplishments was shared widely with family and friends.
He was a passionate Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching them at home, at Fenway Park and in Fort Myers, FL. One of his greatest joys was living long enough to see the Red sox win their first world series of his lifetime in 2004. He played baseball as a young man and encouraged his children and grandchildren to play and love the game. When they fully retired, Bob and Frances bought a home in Fort Myers, Florida to enjoy the Red Sox pre-season training games. Their drives to Florida and their time spent there, made him believe he was truly living part of his dream life.
Bob held a deep faith and was a dedicated member of St. John's Church. He began practicing his faith as an altar boy and served till the age of 20. He was married at St. John's, buried his wife, daughter and many relatives through the church and will be mourned there himself when churches are again allowed to be open and serve worshipers.
A private burial will take place in the coming days at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020