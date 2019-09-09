Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McCormick Obituary
Robert J. McCormick, Jr., 55

Worcester - Robert J. McCormick, Jr., 55, of Worcester died Monday, September 2nd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. He leaves his son, Robert J. McCormick, III of Worcester; a step-daughter, Melissa R. Armenia of Worcester; his former spouse, Deborah A. (Armenia) McCormick; six brothers including Walter McCormick, four sisters including, Kathleen Vostok; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Worcester the son of Robert J. McCormick, Sr. and Matilda (Royland) McCormick. Robert worked as a painter for over 30 years. Over the years he enjoyed spending his time traveling. He also enjoyed cars.

Calling hours are Friday, September 13th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now