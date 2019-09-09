|
|
Robert J. McCormick, Jr., 55
Worcester - Robert J. McCormick, Jr., 55, of Worcester died Monday, September 2nd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. He leaves his son, Robert J. McCormick, III of Worcester; a step-daughter, Melissa R. Armenia of Worcester; his former spouse, Deborah A. (Armenia) McCormick; six brothers including Walter McCormick, four sisters including, Kathleen Vostok; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester the son of Robert J. McCormick, Sr. and Matilda (Royland) McCormick. Robert worked as a painter for over 30 years. Over the years he enjoyed spending his time traveling. He also enjoyed cars.
Calling hours are Friday, September 13th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019