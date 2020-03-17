|
Robert C. McCullen, Jr.
Lancaster - Robert C. McCullen, Jr., 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Donna (Ripa) McCullen; five daughters: Erin Mary Knapp & husband Aaron of Leominster, Mallory DeVincentis & companion William Martin, Amelia Lee McCullen, Jane Tyndall McCullen, all of Lancaster, and Elizabeth Dubois of Spencer. He leaves 5 grandchildren: Grace DeVincentis, Liam Robert Martin (the son he always wanted), Raelyn Martin, Victoria Knapp, and Elizabeth Knapp; siblings: Richard McCullen of Shrewsbury, Theresa Leoni & husband Paul of Hubbardston, Patricia Bouvier of Rutland, Kathleen Eaton of Milford, Georgia McGeeney of FL, and Dawn Weeden of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father Robert C. McCullen Sr., mother and his step-father, Rhondda (Jackson) Favreau and Girard Favreau.
In addition to raising four strong daughters, Bob was a master craftsman who owned and operated RCM Carpentry in Lancaster. He constructed and built his home in Lancaster where he was often seen tinkering around the yard. He enjoyed the outdoors, the beach, fishing, ice fishing, tending to his vegetable garden, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He too was blessed with an artistic mind, able to complete the hardest of crossword puzzles, and talented in both sketching and portrait drawing. He was skilled in the kitchen and could prepare masterful holiday feasts for family and friends. Bob listened to a wide range of music because he could dance to anything. Above all, he loved being a dad and was most proud of his girls and grandchildren. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020