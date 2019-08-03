|
Robert P. McGoldrick
1923 - 2019
WESTBOROUGH - Robert Philip McGoldrick, 95, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home with family on July 30, 2019.
Bob was a well-known and respected entrepreneur, businessman, World War II veteran, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who brought intellectual curiosity, joy and laughter to all who knew him.
Born and raised in Worcester, Bob was the son of the late Louis George and Violet (Sabin) McGoldrick of Lake Quinsigamond.
Bob McGoldrick is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Davies McGoldrick, daughter Linda McGoldrick of Newport, R.I., grandson Ryan J. McGoldrick of Middletown Ct., brother Donald McGoldrick and his wife Janice McGoldrick, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his daughter Jill McGoldrick of Boston and his son Larry McGoldrick of Shrewsbury; brother Dr. Louis G. McGoldrick and his wife Marion (Hayden) McGoldrick; brother Kenneth F. McGoldrick and his wife Dorothy (Brown) McGoldrick.
Bob was educated at Wilbraham Academy and received his BS from The Stockbridge School of Horticulture at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Bob proudly served in the US Army Air Force as a P-51 Fighter Pilot and Instructor in World War II, a vital and humble member of The Greatest Generation. His passion for flying, staying abreast of the latest innovation in aviation and aerospace was evident throughout his life-a passion he shared with his grandson Ryan.
Bob McGoldrick was the founder and owner of The Green Thumb, Inc. in Westborough, a 70 year old family greenhouse, florist business. He was recognized nationally as one of America's finest growers and often was keynote speaker at the annual Ohio State Horticultural Industry Association meetings and Member of the Mass. Florist Association, Mass. Flower Grower's Association. Bob was a pioneer and in 1950 was the first horticulturalist in the East to introduce hydroponics. He named his business The Green Thumb, Inc., "the sixth sense for telling what a plant needs when it needs it." His passion for science, engineering, innovation in the industry coupled with an aesthetic eye for color and design was evidenced in all he produced.
Bob's passions for golf, history and sailing were lifelong interests. He sailed in the World Championship Star Class Races along with his wife June as crew in 1968. Bob possessed a true zest for life. He will be most remembered by all who knew him, for his quick wit, extraordinary sense of humor, perfected cadence and ability for joke-telling and story-telling all with a twinkle in his eye.
There will be a private family burial and public celebration of life memorial service at a future date.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
