Robert P. McGoldrick Memorial Service
Westborough - The memorial service for Robert Philip McGoldrick, 95, of Westborough, who died July 30, will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 3 John Street, Westborough.
Bob was a well-known and respected entrepreneur, businessman, World War II veteran, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who brought intellectual curiosity, joy and laughter to all who knew him.
Bob was the founder and owner of The Green Thumb, Inc. in Westborough, a 70 year old family greenhouse and floral business.
Bob leaves his wife of 67 years, June Davies McGoldrick, a daughter Linda McGoldrick of Newport, R.I., a grandson Ryan J McGoldrick of Middletown Ct., a brother Donald McGoldrick of Worcester, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Jill McGoldrick and his son Larry McGoldrick.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2019