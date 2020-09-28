Robert Joseph McHugh III, 52



RUTLAND - Robert Joseph McHugh III, 52, died peacefully after a long battle with liver disease on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born and raised in Worcester, MA and was the son of the late Sharron L. (Allard) McHugh and Robert J. McHugh Jr. He is survived by his adoring wife Lisa (Waterhouse); loving sister, Kathleen Gaudette fondly known by Bob as "Fred"; aunts Linda Keene & husband Tom, and Patty McHugh & husband Tim Perpall; uncle Edward McHugh; loving cousins Mark Brown, Kathryn Murphy & wife Bethany, Megan DeMalia & husband John, Michael McHugh, Mackenzie McHugh, Colleen (Allard) Ventura, Lynn (Allard) Wilson and Catherine (Allard) Erhartic. He also leaves Lisa's parents Joan and David Waterhouse, sister-in-law Susan Charbonneau & husband Michael, nieces Hazel & Amber and nephew Beau Charbonneau.



Bob was predeceased by his loving grandparents Patricia (Schutt) & Robert McHugh Sr. and Doris & George Allard Sr., several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Bob continually amazed his family. Reading by the age of 2 astounded his family when they discovered he could read - two of his first words "Holly Bibble" (Holy Bible) shocked everyone gathered for Sunday dinner. Bob graduated at the age of 16 from Boys Trade, in Cabinetry; perfecting his skill, Bob spent many years working at Woodmeister, Counter Crafters and Blair Home Builders. Most recently Bob worked at Rutland Hardware and then as a Mass. Auto inspector.



Bob met the love of his life Lisa, married and settled in Rutland, MA. He and Lisa celebrated 22 years of marriage this past August.



Bob loved music and had an incredible voice. His range was on spot. Bob could hit the highest notes in "Where the Lion Sleeps Tonight" to the lowest of low notes in "Elvira." He entertained us constantly and recorded many songs with his "Northern Lights" partners often cutting CDs for family and friends who will cherish them forever. Bob was also an avid bowler, something he shared with his wife and sister, participating in several leagues and once scoring a nearly perfect game. Bob's other hobbies included metal detecting, fishing, model making, NASCAR and spending time around a fire with family and friends at his camp at St. Laurent in Royalston, MA.



Bob had an upbeat spirit and positive attitude throughout all of his life, even during his long struggle with liver disease. An outstanding character of Bob was his quick-witted humor. He certainly missed his calling, for he should have been a comedian. He constantly had all of us laughing with his sarcastic humor never missing a beat or an opportunity to poke fun at everything and everyone. Every day was filled with laugher when Bob was around. He will be deeply, deeply missed by his family and friends.



Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Interventional Radiology team at St. Vincent's Hospital for all of the special care and consideration given to Bob over the last several years. Bob really cared for and appreciated each and every one of you.



Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. Facial coverings are required. Funeral services and burial will be private.



Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02461.





