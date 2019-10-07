|
Robert B McPherson
Spencer - Robert "Bob" McPherson, 79, of Spencer died at home on October 7th. He leaves his wife Carol of 59 years, his daughter Beth McPherson, his son Bruce McPherson and his wife Roberta, his brothers William and Donald McPherson and his sister-in-law Mary Ann Smith. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Lunt and brother-in-law Donald Smith.
Bob loved the Town of Spencer and he received the Meritorious Public Service Award and his picture was placed in Leadership Hall of the Spencer Town Hall in appreciation for his volunteer work in the Town of Spencer. This included 28 years as Spencer Town Moderator, 12 years with Spencer Cable Access and served on many other boards and committees. He produced the stage show "Feelin' Good About Spencer" which raised funds for the Vietnam Memorial and hosted and produced over 50 episodes of Feelin' Good About Spencer" for Spencer Cable Access.
You are invited to an Open House on October 12th at the Spencer Town Hall, "Bob's home away from home for many years". Please feel free to stop in any time from 2 to 4 pm to visit with Bob's family and enjoy some light refreshments.
The family appreciates the care that was provided by Overlook Hospice. Donations may be made to Spencer Food Pantry, 60 Maple St, Spencer MA 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019