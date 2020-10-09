1/1
Robert Milewski
Robert F. Milewski, 81

WESTBOROUGH - Robert F. Milewski, 81, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Charlotte A. (Kopcinski) Milewski.

Bob was born and raised in Worcester and after graduating from St. Mary's High School, Worcester, he went on to Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University in Boston. After graduation Bob went to work for Sprague Electric in Worcester. Sprague was acquired by Allegro Microsystems and he retired from there in 2014 as a Business Analyst.

In addition to his wife of 59 years he leaves two children, Susan Berfield and her husband, Bruce, and his son James Milewski; two grandsons, Cameron and Alexander Milewski. Also his brothers Ronald Milewski and his wife, Dianne, of Holden and Charles Milewski of Dayville, CT.

Bob and his wife Charlotte loved to travel and have traveled world-wide. He also enjoyed playing golf at Westborough Country Club and working on computers, loved being with family and enjoyed taking pictures at family events.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or at www.vnacare.org/donors.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
