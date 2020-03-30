|
Robert J. 'Robbie' Miller, II, 47
Webster -
Robert J. 'Robbie' Miller, II, 47, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his loving Mom and Dad by his side.
He fought the good fight, was always planning and looking forward to doing things, especially doing his yard work, that he enjoyed, his homemade crafts, and organizational talents that were extraordinary, he even had instructions in "The Book" as to his wishes for his final journey and chores for us to follow. He even in his last week with us, wrote Thank You notes to friends. He thought of everything. Robbie enjoyed his friends and family and was the Life of the Party.
He worked as a supervisor for several years at Home Depot in Worcester, and during his short time with us, also worked for other retail stores such as Versace and others and also helped his father at the family funeral homes. He was a mentor to many, and Loved by All.
Robbie was born in Southbridge, January 3, 1973, son of Christine M. (Choiniere) and Robert J. Miller and lived in Webster for many years, he also lived in the Newport and Boston areas.
He was a graduate of Bartlett High School and attended Becker Junior College.
Robbie enjoyed the arts, and at his last birthday, he donated to the Worcester Art Museum and became a benefactor at the Museum.
He leaves his parents; Christine M. (Choiniere) Jacob and Robert J. Miller and his wife Iwona of Webster, his paternal grandmother, Theresa D. Miller, all of Webster, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends, who will all miss him dearly.
Robbie was predeceased by a sister, Francine M. Miller, his maternal grand- parents; J. Arthur and Dorothy M. Choiniere and his paternal grandfather, Robert G. 'Rocky' Miller.
The family would like to Thank the VNA of Southern Worcester County and Central Mass. Hospice for the compassionate care that they gave Robbie to make him as comfortable as possible.
The family would also like to Thank the hundreds of family, friends and acquaintances that have reached out with condolences, messages and phone calls, this means so much to us, THANK YOU ALL.
As per Robbie's wishes, and written in 'The Book', there are no calling hours, his graveside services will be Private in the Choiniere family lot at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Webster.
He also instructed that flowers be omitted and Memorial Contributions be made to: The Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA. 01609.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 366 School St., is heartbroken to be directing services, but realizes that Robbie wants us all to continue our lives and go on with our families and friends, and even perhaps, do a good deed or thought for someone.
Please leave an on-line message of condolence or Share a Memory of Robbie, visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Love You Son, Mom & Dad Miss You.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020