Robert W. Miot, 51
Lancaster - Robert William Miot passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Born February 1, 1967 in the Chicago, Illinois area, Robert grew up in Hanover, MA where he attended Hanover High School. He later attended and graduated from Emerson College with a B.S. in Communications. Robert worked in educational software sales as Regional Manager for Accelerate Learning, Inc. STEMscopes where he was a passionate advocate for STEM learning in public schools. He was the past President of the Thayer Field Foundation in Lancaster, MA where he helped to raise money to build a playground for the children in the community.
Robert is survived by his two children, Owen Miot and Grace Miot and his wife, Malissa Miot of Lancaster, MA. He was a loving son to Janice Westberg and Robert R. Miot and step son of Donald Westberg and Priscilla Miot; his siblings and their spouses: Cherie Abbanat and Brian Abbanat; Carolee McIntosh and Michael McIntosh; Daniel Miot and Kimberly Miot, Jonathan Miot and Angie Adkin and close friend Michael Gay and many nieces and nephews.
Robert loved his children, Owen and Grace and enjoyed spending time with them at the beach or lake, swimming, hiking and boating. He was a master LEGO creator with his children and loved to draw with them. Robert had a deep appreciation for fine arts and antiques and was a voracious reader, especially of history. He enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends, at home, Maine, Cape Cod and Newport, RI. Robert adored the beloved family cat, Lowell and was an avid New England Patriots fan.
A private memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Saint Richard of Chichester Parish, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019