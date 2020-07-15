1/1
Robert Mita
1958 - 2020
Robert C. Mita, 61

Worcester - Robert "Bob" Christopher Mita, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at UMass Memorial – University Campus after a brief illness.

He was born in Worcester, son of the late Teddy C. and Patricia (Purcell) Mita. He is survived by his longtime love Karen Johanson; his brothers Dave Mita, Kevin Mita, and Stephan Mita; his sisters Nancy (Mita) Smith, and Karin (Mita) Fritsch and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert, known as "Mort" by close friends and family, was a gifted automotive mechanic by trade. His hobbies included restoring old cars and motorcycles and travelling often to the White Mountains and Acadia, Maine. He was a compassionate animal lover, and was beloved by his numerous cats. He was a loving and loyal partner to Karen, and is will always be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor and unique laugh.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Notre Dame Cemetery, section Notre Dame. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester, MA 01606 (worcesterarl.org).

ricefuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
