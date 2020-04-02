Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Moran Obituary
Robert Moran

SHREWSBURY - Robert Moran passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Bob was born in Barre, MA, the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Seymour) Moran. He was a graduate of Barre High School and resided in Barre until he was called to serve his country in the United States Army in France, he met Chantal, the love of his life. Bob worked at UPS for many years retiring in 1997. Bob and his wife settled in Shrewsbury to raise their family. Bob loved the outdoors, gardening, and landscaping, making a showplace of his yard. His flower beds were one of a kind. He also liked watching the Red Sox and talking about it with his grandchildren but most of all he adored his family, the holidays were his favorite times. Bob was a great husband, father and grandpa also known as Opa. He will be sorely missed.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Chantal A. (Nolleau) Moran; two sons, Marc Moran and his wife Liz of Worcester and Eric Moran and his wife Miranda of Westborough; four grandchildren, Samantha Barnes Moran, Justin, Lauren and Jason Moran; a sister, Rosamond and her husband Tony Kukas of Barre, MA; a brother, Donald Moran and his wife Sandra of Wheelwright, MA and a good friend, Joel. He is predeceased by a daughter at birth, Nadine Marie Moran; a brother, Eugene Moran.

Due to the current situation, the services for Bob will be private. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to either cancer research or heart research. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories with Bob's family, please visit his personal guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -