|
|
Robert Moran
SHREWSBURY - Robert Moran passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Bob was born in Barre, MA, the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Seymour) Moran. He was a graduate of Barre High School and resided in Barre until he was called to serve his country in the United States Army in France, he met Chantal, the love of his life. Bob worked at UPS for many years retiring in 1997. Bob and his wife settled in Shrewsbury to raise their family. Bob loved the outdoors, gardening, and landscaping, making a showplace of his yard. His flower beds were one of a kind. He also liked watching the Red Sox and talking about it with his grandchildren but most of all he adored his family, the holidays were his favorite times. Bob was a great husband, father and grandpa also known as Opa. He will be sorely missed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Chantal A. (Nolleau) Moran; two sons, Marc Moran and his wife Liz of Worcester and Eric Moran and his wife Miranda of Westborough; four grandchildren, Samantha Barnes Moran, Justin, Lauren and Jason Moran; a sister, Rosamond and her husband Tony Kukas of Barre, MA; a brother, Donald Moran and his wife Sandra of Wheelwright, MA and a good friend, Joel. He is predeceased by a daughter at birth, Nadine Marie Moran; a brother, Eugene Moran.
Due to the current situation, the services for Bob will be private. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to either cancer research or heart research. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories with Bob's family, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020