Robert W. Morgenroth
SOUTH CAROLINA - Robert W. Morgenroth, 74, of St. Helena Island died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
He leaves his wife of 53 years Kathleen E. (McNamara) Morgenroth, a son Mark W. Morgenroth and his wife Katharine of London, England, and two grandchildren, Molly and Benjamin.
Robert was born in Mt. Vernon, New York son of Herman W. and Adele (Dietrich) Morgenroth. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS and received his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, He was a marketing executive at G.S.I. in Natick for many years before retiring in 2008. He was an avid reader and loved traveling. He enjoyed all animals especially his own pets. He was very fond of his grandchildren and liked to Skype with them.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, June 5 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr, Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA, 01515 or to the Office of Development , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 02116.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019