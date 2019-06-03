Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morgenroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Morgenroth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Morgenroth Obituary
Robert W. Morgenroth

SOUTH CAROLINA - Robert W. Morgenroth, 74, of St. Helena Island died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He leaves his wife of 53 years Kathleen E. (McNamara) Morgenroth, a son Mark W. Morgenroth and his wife Katharine of London, England, and two grandchildren, Molly and Benjamin.

Robert was born in Mt. Vernon, New York son of Herman W. and Adele (Dietrich) Morgenroth. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS and received his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, He was a marketing executive at G.S.I. in Natick for many years before retiring in 2008. He was an avid reader and loved traveling. He enjoyed all animals especially his own pets. He was very fond of his grandchildren and liked to Skype with them.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, June 5 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr, Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA, 01515 or to the Office of Development , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 02116.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now