Robert T. Morway, Jr., 62
Oxford - Robert T. Morway, Jr., 62, of Melbourne FL, formerly of Oxford, died on June 1, 2019, after a short illness. Robert was born in Worcester on April 27, 1957, the son of the late Robert T. and Mary C. (Coogan) Morway, Sr..
Robert is survived by two sons, Michael Morway of Cape Cod, Shawn Morway of Florida; two daughters Lisa Koskovich and Stephanie Dixon both of Melbourne, Florida; two brothers, Timothy Morway of Sutton and Matthew Morway of Oxford; a sister, Eileen "Missy" DeBoise of West Boylston; several grandchildren; and many friends. Robert was a 1975 graduate of Oxford High School.
Robert liked hot weather and had lived in Florida for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and attended many of the circuit's premier races.
Robert was buried in Florida. A memorial Mass will be said in Robert's name on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main Street, Oxford.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019