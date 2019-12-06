|
|
Robert Andrew Martin
Holden/Kings Mountain, NC - Robert Andrew Martin, 92, went to be with his Lord on November 13, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC. He was surrounded by family. He was born July 27, 1927 in Springfield, MA to the late Walter and Laura (Chamberland) Martin. He was a 1944 graduate of Wilbraham Academy and attended the University of Notre Dame and the American International College where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart Ardith Cattermole on June 5th, 1954 and had 65 wonderful years together. Robert had a successful, long career as a Manufacturer's Representative but balanced work with a rich family lifestyle. He was a member of the Holden Chapel, Gideon's International and the Worcester Country Club.
"Bob" Martin was an energetic and enthusiastic man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved with his whole heart and was loved in return by many. He enjoyed sports, particularly his beloved Red Sox and attended many a game at Fenway. Anyone who knew Bob, knew during spring, summer and fall, he would be playing golf and during the winter he hit the slopes. He loved his family and friends more than life itself.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ardith, his three children, Ardie Henry and her husband John of Dunstable, MA, Greg Martin and his wife Bridget of Kings Mountain, NC, and Heather Farrington and her husband Kurt of Worcester, MA; 9 grandchildren Ryan and Eryn Henry; Kirsten, Drew, Alex, Brody Martin and Ariel Plath; and Nichole and Andrew Farrington and 3 nieces; Chris Porter, Pamela Cardaci and Trish Ray.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Angela, his son, Jeffrey, his sister, Rita Lovett and his brother, William Martin.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, December 13th 2019 at the Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir St. Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. All are invited to join the family for a period of fellowship and refreshment at Holden Chapel following the internment. Donations can be made to Gideons International, send to Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019