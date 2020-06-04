Robert F. Moynihan, 84CLINTON - On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Robert "Bobby" Moynihan passed away peacefully at the age of 84.Bobby was born May 31, 1936 in Clinton, MA and was a lifelong resident of Clinton, MA. He was a graduating member of the Clinton High School Class of 1954, and served in the US Army until his honorable discharge in October, 1956. He spent the majority of his professional life as a loyal and dedicated firefighter with the Clinton Fire Department, where his passion for the same culminated in a rewarding 30-year career. Subsequent to his retirement from the CFD in 1990, Bobby continued to provide influence and mentorship to many of the Clinton firefighters, who followed him to include those in leadership positions today.Bobby was an avid fisherman and could often times be found spending his evenings angling the waters of the Wachusett Reservoir, or making a trek to Plum Island to apply his ample saltwater fishing skills. He was also a devoted and enthusiastic plantsman, where his love for gardening, be it vegetable or flowers, was on full display at his home on Richmond Street. Many of us also enjoyed his legendary sense of humor and rapier wit, unless of course one was the target of the same.Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gertrude (Kilcoyne), father John Thomas, his brother Jack and aunt Helen Kilcoyne, who raised him after his mother passed away. He is survived by his sister-in-law Judy Moynihan, his niece Mary Pat, nephews Michael and Tim, his cousin Ray Kilcoyne and wife Dottie along with his grandnieces/nephews; Cory, Cayley, Ciara, Patrick, Matthew, Brien and Emily.Bobby's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster.Services will be accompanied by both the Clinton Fire Department Honor Guard and the US Army Honor Guard. As an expression of sympathy, it was Bobby's suggestion that memorial contributions be sent to: Clinton Firefighters Local 3189, c/o Capt. P. J. Chamberlain, 555 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510.