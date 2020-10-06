Robert Mulrain

Robert J. Mulrain, 88Worcester - Robert J. Mulrain, was a kind, loyal, and faithful family man. He was known for being a man of few words with a heart of gold. At the age of 88, Robert passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, October 5, 2020.Born and raised in Worcester, Robert was one of two sons of Arthur and Anna (Strazie) Mulrain. He graduated from Worcester Boys trade, where his lifelong "handy man" skills began. He then had the honor of serving his country in the U.S Army during the Korean war. After discharge and returning home from the service, Robert met the love of his life, Arlene M. Palmer. The two married in October of 1958. Robert and Arlene raised three children in the Grafton Hill area of Worcester. Following raising their children, Arlene and Robert moved to Webster for 26 years where they enjoyed hosting family holidays and gatherings. Arlene left his side on June 8, 2016 after 58 years of marriage. Robert last resided at Notre Dame Assisted Living.He worked many years with the Rockwood Sprinkler Company, then Reed & Prince Company before working the next 17 years with the Morgan Construction Company, notably with his son until retiring.Bob is survived by the family he loves, his three children, Robert A. Mulrain of Worcester, Nancy M. Cox and her husband John of Sutton, Karen L Senosk and her husband Steven of Boylston; six grandchildren, Robert A. Mulrain Jr., Nicole Kumor and her husband Zbigniew, Alyssa and Kevin Bellino, Daniel and Mackenzie Cox; two great grandchildren, Timothy Mulrain and Olivia Kumor; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His daughter in law, Marie Mulrain passed away in June of 2015, his brother Arthur Mulrain also predeceased him.Robert was a gentle man who had a deep and dedicated devotion to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whom he was a role-model to. A devout catholic, Robert enjoyed attending Mass with his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were bowling, watching sports, and family vacations to Maine and Cape Cod.A period of calling hours will be held, Thursday, October 8, from 8 am to 9:30 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St followed by a procession to St Stephens Church, 357 Grafton St. where his Celebration of Christian burial Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions remembrances in his name can be made to The Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St, Worcester 01605.