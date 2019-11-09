|
Robert A. Murnane, 43
SUTTON - Robert A. Murnane, 43, died Monday evening, November 4, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, after a brief illness.
He leaves his parents, Kevin B. and & Cynthia E. (Andrews) Murnane; his brother, Kevin B. Murnane, Jr., all of Sutton; two nephews, Kevin B. Murnane, III and Zachary T. Murnane, both of Boylston; his maternal grandmother, Gloria Andrews; two aunts, Robin L. Andrews, Karen C. Kurkulonis and her husband John, all of Worcester; and his cousin, Michael Kurkulonis and his wife Anne of Holden. He was born in Worcester and was a graduate of Sutton High School.
Bob worked as a paver for various asphalt companies in the Worcester area. He was an avid fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox and loved his cats Saffron and Mongo. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of the 6th floor ICU at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus for all of the compassionate care they provided for Bob.
Funeral Services and Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
