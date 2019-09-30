|
Robert W. Nelson, 74
Sutton - Robert W. Nelson, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Worcester on January 14, 1945 the son of the late Oscar and Svea (Gothing) Nelson. Robert attended local schools and graduated from the former Worcester Boy's Trade School. He then enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country from 1965 until his discharge in 1968. Following his enlistment in the Navy, Bob attended Quinsigamond Community College to pursue a degree in Fire Science. Upon his graduation, Bob began working for the Worcester Fire Department. He was stationed at the Webster Square station where he worked for 35 years before retiring at the rank of lieutenant.
He leaves his loving wife, Sandra E. (Lindberg) Nelson; a sister, Marie Murphy; a sister-in-law, Ruth Lindberg; a brother-in-law, John Lindberg and his wife, Donna; many extended family members and dear friends.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his son William R. Nelson who died in 2015.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Bob's life on Thursday, October 3rd from 9:30am until 10:30am at the Lindquist-Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am at the Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019